'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'
Lockdown regulations compel all shops to close, except where “essential goods” are sold.
“Essential goods” are defined as any food product (including beverages that don’t contain alcohol), pet food, any input used to produce food, various cleaning and hygiene products, medical supplies, fuel, basic goods such as airtime and electricity, etc.
Takealot is lobbying the government for more goods to be allowed.
Is there a case for broadening what counts as “essential goods” for e-commerce?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Adrian Zelter (Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers) and Kim Reid, CEO at Takealot.com.
The definition of essential goods changes [after a few weeks of lockdown] …Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager - Coronation Fund Managers
I understand the need for limiting the movement of people. That’s where e-commerce can play a role… Pretty much every country under lockdown has allowed e-commerce…Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager - Coronation Fund Managers
We’re limping along because we’re only delivering essential goods… None of the grocery guys is geared for volume…Kim Reid, CEO - Takealot.com
In China amidst the crisis… the government encouraged them [e-commerce companies] to ramp up their services…Kim Reid, CEO - Takealot.com
We’ve had calls from people with mentally challenged kids who need toys. We can’t help them… It’s been deemed as non-essential…Kim Reid, CEO - Takealot.com
E-commerce is perfectly geared for this environment!Kim Reid, CEO - Takealot.com
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
