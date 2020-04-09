[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19
Ramaphosa’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday and various consultations on Thursday.
Watch the address below when it starts (scheduled for 8pm):
