[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19

Ramaphosa’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday and various consultations on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramphosa receiving a briefing on the operations of the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation COVID-19 Command Centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg on 7 April 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Watch the address below when it starts (scheduled for 8pm):