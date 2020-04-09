President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on COVID-19 on 9 April 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks.

South Africa has 1845 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 18 deaths.

Faced with such daunting challenges, you the people of South Africa, have responded with remarkable patience and courage. You have respected the lockdown. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said he would be taking a one third pay cut, along with the deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.

He said the money would go towards the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised R2.2 billion.

A great global effort is bringing humanity together... President Cyril Ramaphosa

I ask you to give what you can… to contribute to the Solidarity Fund… President Cyril Ramaphosa

Much is being asked of you… but it’s a matter of survival… God bless South Africa! President Cyril Ramaphosa

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.