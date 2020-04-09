President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks.
South Africa has 1845 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 18 deaths.
Faced with such daunting challenges, you the people of South Africa, have responded with remarkable patience and courage. You have respected the lockdown.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said he would be taking a one third pay cut, along with the deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.
He said the money would go towards the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised R2.2 billion.
A great global effort is bringing humanity together...President Cyril Ramaphosa
I ask you to give what you can… to contribute to the Solidarity Fund…President Cyril Ramaphosa
Much is being asked of you… but it’s a matter of survival… God bless South Africa!President Cyril Ramaphosa
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'
Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation).Read More
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown?
The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] Time running out for SA family stranded in Thailand
Chantal Steyl and her family are among 100 South Africans currently stranded in Phuket in Thailand.Read More
[WATCH] Disturbing video of people disregarding lockdown, clamouring for alcohol
Yusuf Abramjee posted the video (captioned “#Lockdown Elsies River WC”) on Thursday. It's not nice to see.Read More
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher
Lester Kiewit chats to publisher and author Melinda Ferguson about her latest book Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles.Read More
Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says there are strict protocols in place to ensure the safety of the pupils amid the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Limpopo doctors forced into quarantine, released
The South African Medical Association described the move by the Limpopo Health Department as 'heavy-handed' and 'unfair'.Read More
Motorists caught taking chances over Easter weekend will be arrested - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says jail time is on the cards for any road user who violates lockdown regulations this long weekend.Read More