Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch

Police have opened a criminal investigation after a photograph posted online showed the minister flouting lockdown regulations, reports EWN.

The Economic Freedom Fighters opened a case against Ndabeni-Abrahams after the picture was circulated, drawing widespread condemnation.

It shows her enjoying a meal at the home of former deputy Higher Education minister Mduduzi Manana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the minister to apologise and placed her on special leave for two months, one of these unpaid. In a statement, he also said "the law should take its course".

The case was opened at Douglasdale Police Station on Wednesday, so the necessary investigative processes are under way and we cannot deliberate on that but that it revolves around contravention of the Disaster Management Act. Mathapelo Peters, Police spokesperson

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (in black T-shirt) seen having lunch with Mduduzi Manana (centre) at his residence in Fourways while the country is under COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: Instagram

The president has extended the lockdown to the end of April.