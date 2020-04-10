'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
View all Politics
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'

10 April 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Private sector
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Bank charges
Covid 19
solidarity fund
lockdown extension
lockdown assistance
Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown.

During his address announcing a two-week extension of the national lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for their understanding and sacrifice.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the president's decision was the right one, but believes his call for solidarity should be more widely applied in the private sector.

In response to a caller who details how his enormous financial distress is being dealt with by call centres, Naidu suggests that banks, for instance, take a decision to at least temporarily suspend bank charges.

I don't think you and I can even fathom the kind of pressure and stress that individual is undergoing at the moment.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

I think this is where the private sector, yes they've contributed to the Solidarity Fund... but there needs to be something in terms of how do individuals and the corporate sector need to also say 'We're not going to allow this to determine how we still make profits out of the system'.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

I think this definitely needs to be a discussion the president and his task team need to implore on the banking sector, on the financial sector, and say to these individuals 'Hang on! You make a lot of money in bank charges. Where are you putting that money? Just for the time being, or for the next three to four months or for the next six months, you don't have to charge bank charges. Use that money to help people like your last caller who is in serious financial distress'.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

You basically need to start treating your clients as if they are all as special [in terms of] the solidarity... as the president indicated... The private sector, the banking institutions, all of the institutions across the spectrum need to start thinking about 'how do we start creating that sense of solidarity?'.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Lester Kiewit also speaks to policing specialist Eldred de Klerk about the incidence of lawlessness as many South Africans struggle to live under continued lockdown conditions, and the possibility of social unrest. (Skip to 16:54)

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


10 April 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Private sector
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Bank charges
Covid 19
solidarity fund
lockdown extension
lockdown assistance

Recommended

More from Local

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed

10 April 2020 3:21 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stella-ndabeni-abrahams-public-apology-video-screengrabpng

Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch

10 April 2020 11:12 AM

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

10 April 2020 10:14 AM

We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

9 April 2020 8:25 PM

We all want it to be over but our immediate priority must be saving the lives of our fellow South Africans, says President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19

9 April 2020 7:55 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

takealot-youtube-screengrabjpg

'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'

9 April 2020 7:03 PM

Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown?

9 April 2020 5:57 PM

The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading book in park literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020

9 April 2020 5:00 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718thailandjpg

[LISTEN] Time running out for SA family stranded in Thailand

9 April 2020 4:31 PM

Chantal Steyl and her family are among 100 South Africans currently stranded in Phuket in Thailand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yusuf Abramjee Lockdown Elsies River

[WATCH] Disturbing video of people disregarding lockdown, clamouring for alcohol

9 April 2020 4:21 PM

Yusuf Abramjee posted the video (captioned “#Lockdown Elsies River WC”) on Thursday. It's not nice to see.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

10 April 2020 10:14 AM

We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to start a side hustle in South Africa

9 April 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

takealot-youtube-screengrabjpg

'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'

9 April 2020 7:03 PM

Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere

9 April 2020 6:23 PM

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stompneus-harbour-snoek-runpng

[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules

9 April 2020 7:44 AM

The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without

8 April 2020 7:46 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Theatre_Curtain_Mask

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:15 PM

Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200403netcaregif

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

8 April 2020 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141016tasticrice.jpg

Expect no price hikes or shortages (except rice, pasta) from us - Tiger Brands

8 April 2020 6:35 PM

Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle assures South Africans that there are sufficient supplies of most of the company's products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities

8 April 2020 4:59 PM

Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Virus mars Easter holidays as death toll nears 100,000

10 April 2020 1:56 PM

Ramaphosa says COVID-19 has claimed 20 lives in SA so far

10 April 2020 1:04 PM

Mbalula: Somizi's comments have serious consequences

10 April 2020 12:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA