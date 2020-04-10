'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'
During his address announcing a two-week extension of the national lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for their understanding and sacrifice.
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the president's decision was the right one, but believes his call for solidarity should be more widely applied in the private sector.
In response to a caller who details how his enormous financial distress is being dealt with by call centres, Naidu suggests that banks, for instance, take a decision to at least temporarily suspend bank charges.
I don't think you and I can even fathom the kind of pressure and stress that individual is undergoing at the moment.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
I think this is where the private sector, yes they've contributed to the Solidarity Fund... but there needs to be something in terms of how do individuals and the corporate sector need to also say 'We're not going to allow this to determine how we still make profits out of the system'.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
I think this definitely needs to be a discussion the president and his task team need to implore on the banking sector, on the financial sector, and say to these individuals 'Hang on! You make a lot of money in bank charges. Where are you putting that money? Just for the time being, or for the next three to four months or for the next six months, you don't have to charge bank charges. Use that money to help people like your last caller who is in serious financial distress'.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
You basically need to start treating your clients as if they are all as special [in terms of] the solidarity... as the president indicated... The private sector, the banking institutions, all of the institutions across the spectrum need to start thinking about 'how do we start creating that sense of solidarity?'.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Lester Kiewit also speaks to policing specialist Eldred de Klerk about the incidence of lawlessness as many South Africans struggle to live under continued lockdown conditions, and the possibility of social unrest. (Skip to 16:54)
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
