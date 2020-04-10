'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken what many feel to be the necessary decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks.
But how effective will this be in communities where lockdown regulations are often ignored for reasons including overcrowded living conditions, poverty and a lack of clear information?
Africa Melane gets some insight from Thandikhaya Ncosani (freelance facilitator in psycho-social work in Khayelitsha) and Jeff Mamputa (organisation strategy and development consultant in Gugulethu).
Ncosani says the community of Khayelitsha has mixed feelings about the lockdown because many are feeling confused, often because communication has not been clear.
In the way that they're responding, they're responding in the best way they think they can in terms of when you are confused... Quite a number of people are responding in a way in which they haven't really seen results.Thandikhaya Ncosani, Freelance facilitator - Khayelitsha
Also the information when it comes, it comes from government, and in reality government has not really been communicating well with people for a really long time. It is organisations that have been communicating and helping people from the ground up.Thandikhaya Ncosani, Freelance facilitator - Khayelitsha
He says trust is vital and that has largely been lost as politics played itself out over the years.
President Ramaphosa cannot have an impact when the very same people at the bottom who are your councillors, people have little trust towards.Thandikhaya Ncosani, Freelance facilitator - Khayelitsha
The person they hear through the screen is Ramaphosa himself and that gap is too far for people to connect to the Covid-19 issue.Thandikhaya Ncosani, Freelance facilitator - Khayelitsha
Ncosani says it would have been more effective to work through organisations that are already active in communities.
... so that whatever this president says, it flows in that direction. Where they know that these people we trust, because you're more likely to follow and adhere to things that are important if it comes from the people we trust.Thandikhaya Ncosani, Freelance facilitator - Khayelitsha
Jeff Mamputa says in Gugulethu there is "very little evidence" of a lockdown.
There's very low police visibility... People go shopping every day because they have no other choice... We are not the kind of community that can buy in bulk... If you get money you go to the shop, that's why the spaza shops are full throughout the day.Jeff Mamputa, Organisation strategy and development consultant - Gugulethu
Because of the overcrowding, the high density kind of place that Gugs is... Have they got an alternative? Or do they know enough about the severity of the situation? There are a whole lot of factors.Jeff Mamputa, Organisation strategy and development consultant - Gugulethu
He discusses the Covid-19 beliefs alive in the community, including the misconception that it's a rich person's disease and the stigma attached to wearing a mask.
People associate masks with being ill... people who had TB and so on...Jeff Mamputa, Organisation strategy and development consultant - Gugulethu
When people start seeing people dying in the townships, then they will get a deeper appreciation of the situation.Jeff Mamputa, Organisation strategy and development consultant - Gugulethu
But what interventions, at any level of government, would allow for a better understanding before people have to die, asks Africa.
One way is for elders and other respected community members to spread the message, says Mamputa.
Education, awareness raising, providing things like water... The sites for testing are also very limited...Jeff Mamputa, Organisation strategy and development consultant - Gugulethu
