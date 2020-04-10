Streaming issues? Report here
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge

10 April 2020 4:38 PM
by
Tags:
Somizi Mhlongo
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
lockdown extension
Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has laid a charge against popular media personality and entertainer, Somizi Mhlogo.

What Mhlongo now says was a "bad joke" has gone horribly wrong for him.

On Thursday, hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the national lockdown, Somizi said during an Instagram Live stream that Mbalula had already informed him about it.

RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

The clip was reportedly broadcast by his colleague, Dineo Ranaka.

Somizi apologised for his "prediction", but the minister is not letting it go - he laid a charge at the Sandton Police Station for the alleged contravention of the lockdown regulation on fake news and misinformation.

I was just guessing and I think, like everybody else, had the suspicion that it is going to be extended...

Somizi Mhlongo, Media personality and entertainer

... so I would like to apologise to Fikile, honourable minister, for making a joke like that and I apologise to anyone that might have been offended by it.

Somizi Mhlongo, Media personality and entertainer

Earlier, Mbalula had accepted the entertainer's apology.

Watch the minister explaining his reasoning at the police station on Easter Friday:












