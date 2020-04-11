Streaming issues? Report here
Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal

11 April 2020 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
WCED
SADTU
Education MEC Debbie Schaefer
Lockdown
school feeding schemes
Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been both commended and criticised for implementing an emergency school feeding scheme to continue helping those pupils who depend on schools for a daily meal.

The decision flies in the face of a national directive to discontinue feeding schemes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One body that's been vocal in its criticism is the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

RELATED: Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC

Provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin tells Africa Melane the emergency scheme poses a "huge risk".

"Let's rather take the food to the families!" he urges.

It's encouraging learners to come to schools in their numbers and also asking staff to open up the schools to feed the learners.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

This is undermining the efforts by the national government to curb the spread of the Covid virus and also to introduce the stay-at-home policy.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has given the assurance that social distancing is applied when children collect their food, but Rustin says there is evidence contradicting this.

We've seen a number of pictures from different schools where social distancing is compromised. We also received reports from the communities that once the learners leave the schools they hang around in the communities - no lockdown principles are adhered to and it's extremely dangerous.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

We are exposing our staff at school to the spread of the virus.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

Rustin notes that on Friday, Education Minister Angie Motshekga pronounced during a tele-conference that no school will be feeding kids during the lockdown period with all responsibility for such schemes in the hands of the Department of Social Development.

Sadtu's proposal is that the money the Western Cape Government has made available be combined with funding from Social Development and non-governmental organisations, along with any private donations.

Rustin says there's already a database with the details of those who need assistance.

That we make food packages and actually deliver these packages to the homeless or the indigent.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

The challenge we see is if that child gets that one bowl of food at home with seven other hungry people in the house, that child will not even benefit from that food.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

Let us not compromise the lockdown... and Sadtu is prepared to volunteer and assist in this programme to be able to deliver the food parcels to the family, which is sustainable over a longer period.

Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu

He says the union has told its members to consider the risk and take informed decisions about their own participation in the WCED scheme.

Sadtu will also call on the premier to dismiss the MEC if she cannot adhere to national directives, because she "cannot fulfil her job satisfactorily for our communities".

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


