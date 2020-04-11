Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been both commended and criticised for implementing an emergency school feeding scheme to continue helping those pupils who depend on schools for a daily meal.
The decision flies in the face of a national directive to discontinue feeding schemes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One body that's been vocal in its criticism is the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).
RELATED: Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC
Provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin tells Africa Melane the emergency scheme poses a "huge risk".
"Let's rather take the food to the families!" he urges.
It's encouraging learners to come to schools in their numbers and also asking staff to open up the schools to feed the learners.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
This is undermining the efforts by the national government to curb the spread of the Covid virus and also to introduce the stay-at-home policy.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has given the assurance that social distancing is applied when children collect their food, but Rustin says there is evidence contradicting this.
We've seen a number of pictures from different schools where social distancing is compromised. We also received reports from the communities that once the learners leave the schools they hang around in the communities - no lockdown principles are adhered to and it's extremely dangerous.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
We are exposing our staff at school to the spread of the virus.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
Rustin notes that on Friday, Education Minister Angie Motshekga pronounced during a tele-conference that no school will be feeding kids during the lockdown period with all responsibility for such schemes in the hands of the Department of Social Development.
Sadtu's proposal is that the money the Western Cape Government has made available be combined with funding from Social Development and non-governmental organisations, along with any private donations.
Rustin says there's already a database with the details of those who need assistance.
That we make food packages and actually deliver these packages to the homeless or the indigent.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
The challenge we see is if that child gets that one bowl of food at home with seven other hungry people in the house, that child will not even benefit from that food.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
Let us not compromise the lockdown... and Sadtu is prepared to volunteer and assist in this programme to be able to deliver the food parcels to the family, which is sustainable over a longer period.Jonavon Rustin, Western Cape secretary - Sadtu
He says the union has told its members to consider the risk and take informed decisions about their own participation in the WCED scheme.
Sadtu will also call on the premier to dismiss the MEC if she cannot adhere to national directives, because she "cannot fulfil her job satisfactorily for our communities".
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies
The Bok captain's Kolisi Foundation aims to support especially 'women who are going the extra mile for their children'.Read More
Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year
Basic Education Dept spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there are various plans in place in view of further lockdown extensions.Read More
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge
Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister.Read More
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info'
Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003.Read More
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'
Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown.Read More
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations.Read More
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier
We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks
We all want it to be over but our immediate priority must be saving the lives of our fellow South Africans, says President Ramaphosa.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More