[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003. 10 April 2020 3:21 PM
View all Local
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
View all Politics
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Uganda
Yoweri Museveni
Covid 19
home exercise
lockdown fitness
75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

We all know we should exercise in some way in the confines of our homes during lockdown, but do we always do what's good for us?

Well, Uganda's President has taken the initiative to inspire his people to stay fit- he'd earlier banned exercise in public as part of efforts to enforce social distancing.

After first posting two photographs of his workout on Twitter, Yoweri Museveni supplied a video at the request of his followers.

Barefoot and dressed in exercise clothes, the 75-year-old starts off by jogging to warm up.

He follows this with press-ups, his aides keeping count. Museveni's reported to have done 30, but the video stops at number two.

What some of his citizens might be missing in their routines though, is the space afforded by his vast office.

Take a look:


11 April 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Uganda
Yoweri Museveni
Covid 19
home exercise
lockdown fitness

Recommended

More from Africa

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kigali Bus Park coronavirus covid-19

Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19

11 March 2020 11:07 AM

The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew4jpg

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM

In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130405GracaMadiba.jpg

Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

5 March 2020 1:09 PM

Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adeolu-eletu-homlkbr9pik-unsplashjpg

A new digital world needs new skills

2 March 2020 1:22 PM

Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

akashingarangers-008jpg

Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story

25 February 2020 4:41 PM

Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pilchards

Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

25 February 2020 3:46 PM

The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Andrea Bocelli 123rflifestyle 123rf

Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano

9 April 2020 10:12 AM

With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200318-tedros-whojpg

Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO

8 April 2020 3:26 PM

Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google maps 15 birthday navigation

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

8 April 2020 10:08 AM

Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190213SACP

SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

7 April 2020 2:01 PM

The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200326-donald-trumpjpg

US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators

7 April 2020 1:10 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA

6 April 2020 6:11 PM

The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bali-Indonesia-Tirta-Empul-Temple-travel-retreat-123rf

We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali

3 April 2020 2:51 PM

South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180314-duterteedjpg

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

3 April 2020 10:36 AM

"My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Local

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Douglasdale Police Station on lockdown after cop tests positive for COVID-19

11 April 2020 3:27 PM

COVID-19: NGO pens concerns about temporary shelter for homeless to Ramaphosa

11 April 2020 2:18 PM

WHO probes patients who tested positive after negative result in South Korea

11 April 2020 2:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA