[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

We all know we should exercise in some way in the confines of our homes during lockdown, but do we always do what's good for us?

Well, Uganda's President has taken the initiative to inspire his people to stay fit- he'd earlier banned exercise in public as part of efforts to enforce social distancing.

After first posting two photographs of his workout on Twitter, Yoweri Museveni supplied a video at the request of his followers.

Just like I had earlier promised, I started my day with indoor exercising. pic.twitter.com/vsTT9Ho6To — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020

Barefoot and dressed in exercise clothes, the 75-year-old starts off by jogging to warm up.

He follows this with press-ups, his aides keeping count. Museveni's reported to have done 30, but the video stops at number two.

What some of his citizens might be missing in their routines though, is the space afforded by his vast office.

Take a look: