Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a man who delivers.

And his Kolisi Foundation "delivered" 1,000 face masks to the neonatal unit at Groote Schuur Hospital, through a donation.

Some of the mothers travel long distances to get to the hospital to breastfeed their premature babies - the masks will help protect both moms and infants from the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the rugby hero references the important role women played in his upbringing and says the foundation focuses on supporting women who are going the extra mile for their children.