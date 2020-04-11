Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies
World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a man who delivers.
And his Kolisi Foundation "delivered" 1,000 face masks to the neonatal unit at Groote Schuur Hospital, through a donation.
Some of the mothers travel long distances to get to the hospital to breastfeed their premature babies - the masks will help protect both moms and infants from the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
In an Instagram post, the rugby hero references the important role women played in his upbringing and says the foundation focuses on supporting women who are going the extra mile for their children.
The amazing mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital Neonatal Unit have been travelling by any means necessary to breastfeed their premature babies during this lockdown. These mothers are superstars and the Kolisi Foundation wanted to help.Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain
For those who know me well you’ll know the important role that women played in my upbringing. When setting up the Kolisi Foundation, it was so important that we focused efforts on supporting women who are going the extra mile for their children. The amazing mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital Neonatal Unit have been travelling by any means necessary to breastfeed their premature babies during this lockdown. These mothers are superstars and the Kolisi Foundation wanted to help. A couple of years ago, Rachel and I visited the unit to donate baby clothes, and I’m proud to announce that this morning, the Kolisi Foundation delivered 1000 masks to the Neonatal Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. The pictures speak for themselves. ♥️ @kolisi_foundation
