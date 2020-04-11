Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003. 10 April 2020 3:21 PM
View all Local
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
View all Politics
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

11 April 2020 2:43 PM
by
Tags:
Groote Schuur hospital
Premature babies
Siya Kolisi
Newborns Trust
Covid 19
coronavirus face masks
Kolisi Foundation
The Bok captain's Kolisi Foundation aims to support especially 'women who are going the extra mile for their children'.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a man who delivers.

And his Kolisi Foundation "delivered" 1,000 face masks to the neonatal unit at Groote Schuur Hospital, through a donation.

Some of the mothers travel long distances to get to the hospital to breastfeed their premature babies - the masks will help protect both moms and infants from the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the rugby hero references the important role women played in his upbringing and says the foundation focuses on supporting women who are going the extra mile for their children.

The amazing mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital Neonatal Unit have been travelling by any means necessary to breastfeed their premature babies during this lockdown. These mothers are superstars and the Kolisi Foundation wanted to help.

Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain
View this post on Instagram

For those who know me well you’ll know the important role that women played in my upbringing. When setting up the Kolisi Foundation, it was so important that we focused efforts on supporting women who are going the extra mile for their children. The amazing mothers at Groote Schuur Hospital Neonatal Unit have been travelling by any means necessary to breastfeed their premature babies during this lockdown. These mothers are superstars and the Kolisi Foundation wanted to help. A couple of years ago, Rachel and I visited the unit to donate baby clothes, and I’m proud to announce that this morning, the Kolisi Foundation delivered 1000 masks to the Neonatal Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. The pictures speak for themselves. ♥️ @kolisi_foundation

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on


11 April 2020 2:43 PM
by
Tags:
Groote Schuur hospital
Premature babies
Siya Kolisi
Newborns Trust
Covid 19
coronavirus face masks
Kolisi Foundation

Recommended

More from Local

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal

11 April 2020 11:49 AM

Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4186b6ef-d0f2-4e74-bd87-4ce19d27f977.jpg

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

11 April 2020 10:12 AM

Basic Education Dept spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there are various plans in place in view of further lockdown extensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge

10 April 2020 4:38 PM

Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khayelitsha-poverty-shacks-informal-settlementjpg

'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info'

10 April 2020 3:28 PM

Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed

10 April 2020 3:21 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help drowning debt

'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'

10 April 2020 12:48 PM

Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stella-ndabeni-abrahams-public-apology-video-screengrabpng

Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch

10 April 2020 11:12 AM

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

10 April 2020 10:14 AM

We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

9 April 2020 8:25 PM

We all want it to be over but our immediate priority must be saving the lives of our fellow South Africans, says President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19

9 April 2020 7:55 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Local

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Douglasdale Police Station on lockdown after cop tests positive for COVID-19

11 April 2020 3:27 PM

COVID-19: NGO pens concerns about temporary shelter for homeless to Ramaphosa

11 April 2020 2:18 PM

WHO probes patients who tested positive after negative result in South Korea

11 April 2020 2:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA