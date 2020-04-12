Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream

Millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Easter, despite the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis has urged people not to yield to fear during the crisis, calling on them instead to be "messengers of life in a time of death".

Italy has been hard-hit by the pandemic and the Vatican has "gone virtual" for the Easter weekend.

The Pope is delivering his Easter Sunday mass inside a virtually empty St Peter's Basilica.

