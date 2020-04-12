Streaming issues? Report here
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream

12 April 2020 11:45 AM
by
Tags:
Pope Francis
Vatican
Roman Catholic Church
Easter Sunday
St Peter's Basilica
Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend.

Millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Easter, despite the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis has urged people not to yield to fear during the crisis, calling on them instead to be "messengers of life in a time of death".

Italy has been hard-hit by the pandemic and the Vatican has "gone virtual" for the Easter weekend.

The Pope is delivering his Easter Sunday mass inside a virtually empty St Peter's Basilica.

You can watch it online here.


yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

Andrea Bocelli 123rflifestyle 123rf

Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano

9 April 2020 10:12 AM

With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all.

200318-tedros-whojpg

Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO

8 April 2020 3:26 PM

Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.

Google maps 15 birthday navigation

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

8 April 2020 10:08 AM

Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.

190213SACP

SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

7 April 2020 2:01 PM

The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.

200326-donald-trumpjpg

US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators

7 April 2020 1:10 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA

UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA

6 April 2020 6:11 PM

The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali

We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali

3 April 2020 2:51 PM

South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March.

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

