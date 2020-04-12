Don't wear gloves out there, pleads infection control nurse on Covid frontline
Worldwide, appreciation is growing for the work done by frontline healthcare workers as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.
Africa Melane speaks to Sister Vida Morris who's been nursing for 40 years, 24 of those at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital which plays an important role in infection prevention and control.
She says fears around the coronavirus are not limited to the public.
Like it's new to the public out there it's new to all of us so we all have fears, ourselves, our fellow workers, our patients, our families - especially those of us who have elderly parents at home with other illnesses on board like diabetes and heart failure etc.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
Yes, there is fear, lots of fear with some of our staff... We have to reassure, we have to allay those fears... just guide and walk alongside them.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
We're running, we're not even walking anymore, we're running at a fast pace.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
Morris emphasizes the importance of enough personal protective equipment (PPE) being made available for health workers.
Somebody's got to do the job and I maintain that if you're taking the necessary precautions and you're providing staff with PPE and you're guiding them... relatively, everybody should be safe.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
She says although some people would prefer to hide under a rock until the Covid-19 crisis passes, it's a time to support each other.
We're faced with it and we have to deal with it and how we deal with it is what's important, that we support each other.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
The experienced nursing sister also appeals to the public NOT to wear gloves, but to stick to the recommended 20-second handwashing routine and rather do that more often instead.
Please, please we'd like to appeal to people to stop wearing gloves out there because they're touching so many things and they're spreading more infection than ever... Washing their hands more frequently is what's important.Sister Vida Morris, Infection control nursing specialist
Hear more from Morris in the audio below:
