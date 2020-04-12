[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message

"As we commemorate Easter this year a shadow hangs over our world. We're in the grip of a pandemic the likes of which we have not seen as human beings in over 100 years."

That's how President Cyril Ramaphosa opens his Easter message to the nation.

He goes on to say however, that South Africans as a people, are resilient.

We endured the worst and we have indeed in the past. Our people have endured the extreme restrictions on their daily lives with patience and fortitude. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The message of Easter is also one of hope, of recovery, of triumph, and of rebirth. Although we are not worshipping together as we normally do we are together in mind, in heart and in spirit. President Cyril Ramaphosa

