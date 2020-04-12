Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message

12 April 2020 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Easter Sunday
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid 19
Easter message
President Cyril Ramaphosa says while a shadow is hanging over the world, the Easter message is also one of hope and recovery.

"As we commemorate Easter this year a shadow hangs over our world. We're in the grip of a pandemic the likes of which we have not seen as human beings in over 100 years."

That's how President Cyril Ramaphosa opens his Easter message to the nation.

He goes on to say however, that South Africans as a people, are resilient.

We endured the worst and we have indeed in the past. Our people have endured the extreme restrictions on their daily lives with patience and fortitude.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The message of Easter is also one of hope, of recovery, of triumph, and of rebirth. Although we are not worshipping together as we normally do we are together in mind, in heart and in spirit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Watch the moving Easter message below:


Coronavirus9912

Don't wear gloves out there, pleads infection control nurse on Covid frontline

12 April 2020 2:57 PM

Africa Melane interviews Groote Schuur nursing sister Vida Morris, who specialises in infecton prevention and control.

social-justice-coalition-video-on-khayelitsha-removalspng

[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown'

12 April 2020 10:49 AM

The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha.

zweli-3-sthejpeg

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 2028, with 25 deaths confirmed

11 April 2020 8:15 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2028.

kolisi-foundation-donates-maskspng

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

11 April 2020 2:43 PM

The Bok captain's Kolisi Foundation aims to support especially 'women who are going the extra mile for their children'.

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal

11 April 2020 11:49 AM

Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown.

4186b6ef-d0f2-4e74-bd87-4ce19d27f977.jpg

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

11 April 2020 10:12 AM

Basic Education Dept spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there are various plans in place in view of further lockdown extensions.

171115somizigif

Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge

10 April 2020 4:38 PM

Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister.

khayelitsha-poverty-shacks-informal-settlementjpg

'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info'

10 April 2020 3:28 PM

Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.

help drowning debt

'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help'

10 April 2020 12:48 PM

Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown.

stella-ndabeni-abrahams-public-apology-video-screengrabpng

Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch

10 April 2020 11:12 AM

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations.

