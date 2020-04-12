[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message
"As we commemorate Easter this year a shadow hangs over our world. We're in the grip of a pandemic the likes of which we have not seen as human beings in over 100 years."
That's how President Cyril Ramaphosa opens his Easter message to the nation.
He goes on to say however, that South Africans as a people, are resilient.
We endured the worst and we have indeed in the past. Our people have endured the extreme restrictions on their daily lives with patience and fortitude.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The message of Easter is also one of hope, of recovery, of triumph, and of rebirth. Although we are not worshipping together as we normally do we are together in mind, in heart and in spirit.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Watch the moving Easter message below:
We are in the grip of a pandemic we have not seen in over one hundred years. But we, South Africans are resilient. Together we can beat this #CoronavirusPandemic. Together we can #SaveSouthAfrica!— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) April 12, 2020
🇿🇦 #Easter message from President @CyrilRamaphosa. #EasterSunday #StayAtHomeSA 🏡 pic.twitter.com/K0SgEHSD5g
“If you believe and I believe, and we together pray.” A blessed Easter to all who are celebrating today. Happy Easter. #EasterSunday #Together #SaveSouthAfrica @UbuntuRadioZA @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/0m2Iw9CYJT— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) April 12, 2020
