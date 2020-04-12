We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert
Christians around the world are marking Easter without the option of attending church services due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The City of Milan invited acclaimed opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform a special Easter Sunday concert - Music for Hope - in its beautiful Duomo Cathedral, to be streamed live.
But, as the celebrated tenor himself says, it's not only believers that will be comforted by the performance:
I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now.Andrea Bocelli, Opera star
Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.Andrea Bocelli, Opera star
Here is the link for the livestream of the concert, which starts at 7 pm:
Bocelli has also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for hospital equipment.
