Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital
Manuel is a part of a continental team appointed to mobilise international support for African countries in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
In his capacity as chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Manuel, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Donald Kaberuka and Tidjane Thiam as special envoys of the AU.
The special envoys will be tasked with securing support as pledged by the G20, the European Union (EU) and other international financial institutions.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have been flooded with aid requests from the developing world.
RELATED: SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank
Manuel says the envoys want to be clear on the terms and conditions that will come with the possible bailouts or loans.
The key issue is not how much money is available, but it's the terms and conditions for accessing the resources... We must have terms and conditions that make sense.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
He says securing aid will be a challenging task, given the unique health, economic and social issues facing African countries, as well as broken relations between world leaders.
The 2020 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank move to a virtual format this week where Ramaphosa will outline the debt relief that Africa needs, says Manuel.
There's an urgency about ensuring that the IMF and the World Bank understand what the issues are; the institution and their members.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
The former minister spoke to Africa Melane on CapeTalk about the AU's coordinated efforts to secure economic relief.
It's a major challenge. There is a network of global leaders who can be persuaded and need to talk to each other.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
There's very little economic activity, and therefore, very low tax revenues for countries across the Continent.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
The Africa-EU relationship has been strong in the past, but it's broken at the moment.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
