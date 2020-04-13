Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG
Peter Ucko, CEO of the Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG), says the nationwide lockdown is the ideal opportunity for people to quit smoking.
South Africa has approximately seven million smokers, many of whom are currently battling with the ban on cigarette sales.
RELATED: Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop
Ucko says he feels for smokers who will go through 'agonising withdrawal symptoms' during the extended lockdown, but says it will all be worth it.
Internationally, [lockdowns] are seen as an opportunity to stop drinking and smoking.Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
Cold turkey is by and large the best way to quit smoking... The best way to kill the craving is to starve it to death.Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
Drinking less and smoking less is good for society.Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
Ucko says the ban on liquor and cigarette sales should remain in place, despite growing calls for it to be lifted.
RELATED: Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
He argues that alcohol and tobacco products are highly harmful to the economy because of the cost to public healthcare.
The public healthcare cost far outweighs the cost to South Africa's tax revenue, Ucko claims.
More money is spent on public healthcare costs in treating the diseases, disabilities and deaths caused by tobacco use than the income that government derives from [sin] tax...Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
Furthermore, Ucko argues that the looting of liquor stores should not be interpreted as an effect of the booze ban.
He says the looting of liquor stores and schools across the country is violent and criminal activity that "has nothing to do with the lockdown or alcohol bans".
Separate the ban on the sale of alcohol from the looting of liquor stores. It's just an opportunity that criminals are taking.Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
I think it's a good idea that the ban is not lifted.Peter Ucko, CEO - Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG)
