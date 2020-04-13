Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert
Even in homes with the resources, many families are still unable to enable an environment for learning, she says.
Metcalfe believes that a greater emphasis should be placed on protecting and caring for children during this time.
She says homeschooling relies significantly on access to online learning portals and electronic devices.
For the remainder of the lockdown, Metcalfe says parents should do their best to support children and help them engage with various learning activities.
These include listening to the scheduled radio broadcast, reading, game-playing, story-telling and writing.
The notion of homeschooling requires access to resources and access to supervision, which is not normal in the majority of South African households.Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education specialist
The strong messaging that I would like to see in the public space is less about doing homeschooling or replacing what happens at school, and a greater focus on how do we care and protect all of our children.Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education specialist
How do we create for [our children] a daily routine that gives them support, structure and purpose; that will hopefully include learning to the extent that some families have access.Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education specialist
Schooling after the lockdown
The professor says curriculum planning will have to be revised when schools eventually reopen.
She supports the proposal to have a phased return to school, starting with grade 7 and matric learners.
RELATED: Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year
Metcalfe argues that teachers will have to evaluate and gauge what level of learning pupils are at.
What learners remember will impact how to plan for the remainder of the academic calendar, she says.
She warns that teachers cannot assume that learners will all be in the same place when school resumes.
Most importantly, Metcalfe advises that strict safety measures will have to be put in place to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Teachers will have to be ready to support learners with their anxieties about what the virus means... in their families.Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education specialist
You get the grade 7s and the grade 12s on track to cover as much of the curriculum that they can this year, but understanding that it will need to be extended into at least an 18-month catch-up period.Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education specialist
Listen to the discussion on a special edition of Breakfast with Africa Melane:
