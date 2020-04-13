More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC
Officials have been keeping a close eye on the N1 and the Garden Route as several vehicles have been caught attempting to move between provinces, reports EWN.
RELATED: WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Friday raised concern about high volume of mini-bus taxis travelling to other provinces.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says roadblocks will remain in place throughout the Cape.
He has reminded people that only permit-carrying essential service workers and drivers transporting essential goods will be allowed on the roads.
Other residents can only leave their homes if they are buying essential goods or getting medicine/ medical care.
More from Local
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April.Read More
Worst-case Covid-19 projections may change if South Africa complies - Health DG
SA's worst-case Covid-19 scenario has been postponed to September as a result of the lockdown extension, according to government projections.Read More
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 2173, no fresh deaths reported
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2173.Read More
[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message
President Cyril Ramaphosa says while a shadow is hanging over the world, the Easter message is also one of hope and recovery.Read More
Don't wear gloves out there, pleads infection control nurse on Covid frontline
Africa Melane interviews Groote Schuur nursing sister Vida Morris, who specialises in infecton prevention and control.Read More
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown'
The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha.Read More
Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies
The Bok captain's Kolisi Foundation aims to support especially 'women who are going the extra mile for their children'.Read More
Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal
Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown.Read More
Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year
Basic Education Dept spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there are various plans in place in view of further lockdown extensions.Read More