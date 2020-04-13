More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC

Officials have been keeping a close eye on the N1 and the Garden Route as several vehicles have been caught attempting to move between provinces, reports EWN.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Friday raised concern about high volume of mini-bus taxis travelling to other provinces.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says roadblocks will remain in place throughout the Cape.

He has reminded people that only permit-carrying essential service workers and drivers transporting essential goods will be allowed on the roads.

Other residents can only leave their homes if they are buying essential goods or getting medicine/ medical care.