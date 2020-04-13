Worst-case Covid-19 projections may change if South Africa complies - Health DG
Initially, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July.
Data shared by the Department of Health indicates that a five-week lockdown could slow the peak by a further two months.
The department made a presentation to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week.
The department's acting director-general (DG) Dr. Anban Pillay presented the findings.
The best estimates, based on the assumptions that we have currently, that the [peak] will probably happen around the end of August, early September.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General - Health Department
Pillay says that delaying the country's Covid-19 peak buys time for the health system to prepare for an influx of patients.
However, he says September "is by no means a final date".
Pillay explains that the department's Covid-19 models are revised on a daily and weekly basis, according to various statistical assumptions.
Some key assumptions were made in the modelling of South Africa's worst-case scenario, including a national compliance level of only 50% during the lockdown, he says.
The DG says South Africans have the power to drastically change the outcome if they adjust their behaviour, follow the lockdown rules, practice social distancing and implement strict hygiene measures.
Pillay says the department's main strategy is to ensure that the surge of Covid-19 infections does not exceed the capacity of the country's health system.
He adds that protecting the elderly and people with comorbidities, as well as improving prevention strategies and isolation strategies, will be of utmost importance.
As we improve... if the number of cases comes down, we will certainly be able to flatten the peak.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General - Health Department
If we implement all the measures that we've planned and if the public cooperates with us, the likelihood of us getting to that scenario is marginal. But we need to present that scenario because we need to plan for it.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director-General - Health Department
At the same time, Parliament's portfolio committee on health has applauded the Health Ministry for its concerted efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.
The committee's chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says the department has shown that it is prepared for the worst, although he says it should not come to that.
The preparedness and the readiness for the worst-case scenario gave us comfort.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Health
We need to do everything humanly possible to defer or not allow scenarios seen in other countries.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Health
We need to stick to what the lockdown principles are saying.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Health
Listen to the discussion on a special edition of Breakfast with Africa Melane:
