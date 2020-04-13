Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases

13 April 2020 5:21 PM
The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April.

Premier Alan Winde released a media statement on Monday afternoon confirming the latest figures.

He says there are currently 29 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals in the province, with 15 of these in intensive care.

Winde says there has been an uptick in the number of community transmissions, especially in the metro area.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases:

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

  • Western 192

  • Southern 139

  • Northern 30

  • Tygerberg 49

  • Eastern 39

  • Klipfontein 34

  • Mitchells Plain 15

  • Khayelitsha 14

  • Total: 512

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

-Garden Route Bitou 6

  • Garden Route Knysna 13
  • Garden Route George 13
  • Garden Route Hessequa 5
  • Garden Route Mossel Bay 17
  • Garden Route Oudtshoorn 2
  • Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 16
  • Cape Winelands Drakenstein 6
  • Cape Winelands Breede Valley 6
  • Cape Winelands Langeberg 1
  • Overberg Overstrand 9
  • Overberg Theewaterskloof 1
  • West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3
  • West Coast Swartland 2
  • Total: 100
  • Unallocated: 16

Meanwhile, community screening and testing will resume in areas across the province on Tuesday.


Share this:
