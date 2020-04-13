Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Premier Alan Winde released a media statement on Monday afternoon confirming the latest figures.

He says there are currently 29 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals in the province, with 15 of these in intensive care.

Winde says there has been an uptick in the number of community transmissions, especially in the metro area.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases:

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Western 192

Southern 139

Northern 30

Tygerberg 49

Eastern 39

Klipfontein 34

Mitchells Plain 15

Khayelitsha 14

Total: 512

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

-Garden Route Bitou 6

Garden Route Knysna 13

Garden Route George 13

Garden Route Hessequa 5

Garden Route Mossel Bay 17

Garden Route Oudtshoorn 2

Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 16

Cape Winelands Drakenstein 6

Cape Winelands Breede Valley 6

Cape Winelands Langeberg 1

Overberg Overstrand 9

Overberg Theewaterskloof 1

West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3

West Coast Swartland 2

Total: 100

Unallocated: 16

Meanwhile, community screening and testing will resume in areas across the province on Tuesday.