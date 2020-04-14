Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown
In the true spirit of Lead SA, a group of 2019 matriculants has offered tuition services to help current matrics during this tough time.
As you know, a lot of emphases are placed on this final school year and many are anxious as to how they'll perform, as their matric results will play a major role in what they will be able to pursue at a tertiary level.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trent Lilford, who has arranged a group of fellow 2019 A student matrics to come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during the lockdown period.
Listen to the interview below:
