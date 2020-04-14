DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown
In the last few days reports have emerged that pharmaceutical retail giant, Dis-Chem, has started a rental 'go slow'.
They are accused of paying some shopping centre owners and landlords, only part of their rent, and in some cases are accused of not paying any rent at all, for the last month.
The group has come under fire for these allegations as they are still trading as an essential service under Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Dis-Chem Operations Divisional Director Brian Epstein talks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations that they have embarked on a rental go slow, withholding rent from landlords for April.
Our trading is not easily separated essential from non-essential goods and generally the items that are non-essential yield a higher profit.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
We are not operating at full capacity.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
What we are asking is for our landlords to play fair. In the bulk, we have paid rents.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
We are proposing to pay a percentage based on what we sell, on turnover.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
Property groups are saying Dis-Chem is not paying.
I believe that a lot of the large prop compnies got totgether and probably went to the media to coerce Dis-Chem to pay what they normally are paying. Many large retailers have been granted rental holidays. And we just want tp have the benfit of the same concessions.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
Maybe they think by putting media pressure on us...Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
Some landlords have come to the party and given us concessions.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
We have even said we will include the dispensary turnover.Brian Epstein, Operations Divisional Director - Dis-Chem
Listen to the interview below:
