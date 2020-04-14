[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a live briefing along with leading scientists and medical experts on Monday evening.
He says there has been an increase of 99 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases reported to 2272.
Covid-19 tests conducted now number 83 663
Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis.
For the full written presentation prepared by the Ministerial Advisory Committee's Prof Karim click here.
Karim gave an incisive overview of why the curve in South Africa has flattened but warned of major urban outbreaks still to come and the possible need for the elderly to voluntarily self-isolate until September.
He explained that the early lockdown had stemmed community transmission of the disease but an abrupt end to the lockdown would result in a spike as millions of vulnerable South Africans are at risk.
Watch the full panel discussion below followed by a media Q&A below:
