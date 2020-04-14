[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
Taxi convoy tried to sneak into Eastern Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:05
Paul Roelofse--Unit Trusts… the centre of the financial universe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:22
Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Janet Farquarson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Leave clear for listener voicenotes and whatsapps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:52
Quarantunes - Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Today at 15:10
Open for John to reflect and speculate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Possible Covid-19 scenarios going forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
COVID-19: The Impact on Small Businesses and Gaps in Current Solutions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
Today at 15:50
SA’s world-class scientists, doctors are set to expose our weak political class
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE! Employers have free access to qualified labour lawyers via a hotline set up by labour law consultancy Strata-G. 14 April 2020 9:49 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April. 13 April 2020 5:21 PM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory

14 April 2020 7:48 AM
by
Tags:
South Africa
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
coronavirus covid-19.
Professor Salim Karim
Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a live briefing along with leading scientists and medical experts on Monday evening.

He says there has been an increase of 99 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases reported to 2272.

Covid-19 tests conducted now number 83 663

Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis.

For the full written presentation prepared by the Ministerial Advisory Committee's Prof Karim click here.

Karim gave an incisive overview of why the curve in South Africa has flattened but warned of major urban outbreaks still to come and the possible need for the elderly to voluntarily self-isolate until September.

He explained that the early lockdown had stemmed community transmission of the disease but an abrupt end to the lockdown would result in a spike as millions of vulnerable South Africans are at risk.

Watch the full panel discussion below followed by a media Q&A below:


14 April 2020 7:48 AM
by
Tags:
South Africa
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
coronavirus covid-19.
Professor Salim Karim

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE!

14 April 2020 9:49 AM

Employers have free access to qualified labour lawyers via a hotline set up by labour law consultancy Strata-G.

Read More arrow_forward

181116dis-chemjpg

DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown

14 April 2020 7:24 AM

The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover.

Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27

13 April 2020 8:15 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 99 and tests conducted number 83 663.

Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases

13 April 2020 5:21 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April.

Read More arrow_forward

smoking.jpg

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

13 April 2020 10:58 AM

Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why.

Read More arrow_forward

f941a383-f8ab-45ec-af52-0cfe61dad00b.jpg

Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital

13 April 2020 9:51 AM

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that Africa needs.

Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19

9 April 2020 7:55 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

takealot-youtube-screengrabjpg

'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan'

9 April 2020 7:03 PM

Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation).

Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere

9 April 2020 6:23 PM

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown?

9 April 2020 5:57 PM

The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson.

Read More arrow_forward

11 cops due in court for allegedly contravening alcohol-related laws

14 April 2020 9:47 AM

CARTOON: Hot Cross Bunny

14 April 2020 9:25 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from the Easter weekend

14 April 2020 9:21 AM

