Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

14 April 2020 10:23 AM
by
Tags:
Homeless
Lockdown
Cape Town homeless
coronavirus covid-19.
Strandfontein Sports Complex
The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco.

Police have confirmed that a teen has allegedly been raped at the Strandfontein Sports Complex where homeless people are being housed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week community worker Toni Tresadern raised the alarm about the complex which is set to house about 2 000, saying there is a lack of social distancing, no toilet paper, and no mattresses.

RELATED: 'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'

Refilwe Moloto talks to Mayco member of Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, who responds to allegations of criminal activity, a lack of social distancing and basic health needs, at the Strandfontein Sports Complex where homeless people are being housed during the lockdown.

Badroodien says the president's directive for the lockdown was to arrange temporary emergency accommodation for the homeless people.

He says the City of Cape Town initially identified seven locations across the city for this purpose.

We would have been able to house smaller groups of people from 200 to 300 in hard facilities like buildings that were being prepared.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The first location opened in the CBD in the Culemborg area where a safe space already exists, he explains.

The second location identified in the Bellville area was then not able to be used according to the Human Rights Commission due to refugees living outside.

So essentially where we needed to move to was the established of large macro-sized to screen and temporarily hold homeless people so that from there they are able to be decanted into these various locations being prepared by the City.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

There is a lot of information that the City did not consult with organisations that are experienced in this field and one of the first things I did was to engage with street people and shelter forums to house the homeless in a sensitive way.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says the Strandfonterin location has about 9 large tents that should house around 300 people.

There is a dedicated environmental health team on-site conducting numerous inspections, he adds.

I must acknowledge there have been some challenges at the emergency accommodation, and one of them does relate to the social distancing.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

This weekend we purchased 2000 mattresses that we are in the process of handing out - and these will also help to establish the social distancing. space.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says one of the proposals the City says it presented in the plan to the NGO sectors before implementation was the separation of males and females.

Our request was that we should separate individuals into male, female, frail care, disabled etc, so that the levels of care and different needs could be addressed appropriately.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

But the advice that was given to us from these forums and NGOs was in order to minimise the trauma of being moved from one's location, from one's social group, these community groups should be kept together as far as possible so that familiarity is not lost.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The camp is not a prison, not at all. Very importantly we have asked the NGOs to indicate to every single individual that if they choose to leave they must leave. They are free to do so. For the number of days, I have been at the camp I have witnessed with my own eyes individuals being transported by our staff from Strandfontein back to the communities that they have come from.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says these include shelters in communities where there is space available and the City is assisting in this process.

More often than not, these individuals do prefer to go back onto the streets, and we indicate to them the circumstances of the lockdown and shelter has been made available to them...but the Strandfontein Sports Complex is not a prison as has been indicated on social media. If people want to come they can come.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien outlines the circumstances around the alleged rape of a young girl in the camp.

The man who was alleged to have done this rape has been arrested and he is in police custody.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

There is an immense security presence on-site, but there are circumstances around this incident I cannot go into at the moment.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He asks for patience as the investigation is underway.

He describes the medical care available in the medical test where residents are screened and tested for Covid-19 and TB as well as examined for any other conditions.

Where residents have tested positive for Covid-19 or TB they are put into very specific isolation tents for TB and Covid.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says there are no positive coronavirus cases in the camp though some cases are still pending.

We are very grateful for NGOs donating food.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says there are hot showers and disabled toilets.

He says tents have games and entertainment was brought in for the residents.

Listen to the interview below:


