EWN is reporting that Andre Bocelli's Music for Hope performance, has been watched more than 22 million times so far.

And, while Sunday's concert streamed from Milan's Duomo Catherdral might not be to everyone's taste, the concert did offer a unique opportunity for the world to collectively participate in something while many find themselves in lockdown. The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy's coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths.

Even more poignant were the images of Paris, London and New York; once-bustling but now-deserted...

Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart. Andrea Bocelli

Watch the Music for Hope concert below...

It was just over a fortnight ago that popular late night TV talk show host James Corden connected on video chat with Bocelli who at the time offered a message of hope before performing crowd-favourite "Con te partirò" - known in English as "Time to Say Goodbye".

This article first appeared on 702 : Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it