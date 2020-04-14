Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
Taxi convoy tried to sneak into Eastern Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:05
Paul Roelofse--Unit Trusts… the centre of the financial universe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:22
Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Janet Farquarson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Leave clear for listener voicenotes and whatsapps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:52
Quarantunes - Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Today at 15:10
Open for John to reflect and speculate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Possible Covid-19 scenarios going forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
COVID-19: The Impact on Small Businesses and Gaps in Current Solutions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
Today at 15:50
SA’s world-class scientists, doctors are set to expose our weak political class
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE! Employers have free access to qualified labour lawyers via a hotline set up by labour law consultancy Strata-G. 14 April 2020 9:49 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April. 13 April 2020 5:21 PM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it

14 April 2020 9:48 AM
by
Thank goodness, you can still find the free 25 minute special online :)

EWN is reporting that Andre Bocelli's Music for Hope performance, has been watched more than 22 million times so far.

And, while Sunday's concert streamed from Milan's Duomo Catherdral might not be to everyone's taste, the concert did offer a unique opportunity for the world to collectively participate in something while many find themselves in lockdown. The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy's coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths.

Even more poignant were the images of Paris, London and New York; once-bustling but now-deserted...

Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart.

Andrea Bocelli

Watch the Music for Hope concert below...

It was just over a fortnight ago that popular late night TV talk show host James Corden connected on video chat with Bocelli who at the time offered a message of hope before performing crowd-favourite "Con te partirò" - known in English as "Time to Say Goodbye".


This article first appeared on 702 : Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it


14 April 2020 9:48 AM
by

