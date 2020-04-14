Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE!

It's a difficult time for businesses in South Africa, many of whom are facing a catastrophic loss of revenue as a result of the current Covid-19 crisis.

Many employers are agonising over what the future holds not only for them but for their staff too.

In light of that, local labour law consultancy Strata-G is offering its services for free via telephone to business and individuals needing employment law advice.

Legal director Advocate Tertius Wessels explains:

Employers can make use of various hotlines...these are free...and they are there to provide employers with legal guidance on how to deal with labour-related issues that might arise during the lockdown period. Advocate Tertius Wessels, Legal director - Strata-G

Since we launched the hotline on April 1 we've been inundated with queries and it's quite concerning to see that there are a number of employers who are not sure what they need to do for their employees during the lockdown. Advocate Tertius Wessels, Legal director - Strata-G

We've found the most effective way to deal with this is for employers to consolidate the queries from their employees and make use of these hotlines. Advocate Tertius Wessels, Legal director - Strata-G

The hotlines operate between 9am and 5pm Monday- Friday.

Tertius Wessels - 079 887 0742 Werniech van Blerk – 083 551 7162 Michael Hatherell – 066 486 9566 Nombuso Ndlovu – 071 604 3272 Charlene Roux – 082 656 5879 Justin Hattingh – 071 604 3553

Alternatively, you can email your query to: ir@strata-g.co.za.

Listen to the full interview below: