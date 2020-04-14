'It's going to change the world' - 5G in layman's terms

Did you hear the one about 5G being responsible for the spread of coronavirus?

Well, of course, it's absolute nonsense as MyBroadband's Jan Vermuelen told us a couple of weeks ago.

But 5G IS coming and it's going to change the world according to tech journalist Nafisa Akabor.

It will be exceptionally fast. At least ten times faster than 4G. Nafisa Akabor, Tech journalist

It will have a lower latency which means data will be transferred in real-time. Nafisa Akabor, Tech journalist

And it's this lower latency that Akbor says will really be a game-changer:

It's gonna allow for new technologies like self-driving cars, cloud-gaming, virtual reality games, but everything will be in real-time, so there won't be that delay and that lag. Nafisa Akabor, Tech journalist

But 5G is not just about gaming:

Think about drones...it can be used to control crops on a farm, it can be used to deliver supplies in rural areas, online shopping deliveries. Nafisa Akabor, Tech journalist

It will also change the way doctors are able to treat their patients:

A doctor can be halfway across the world but he can control a robot performing surgery, in real-time, not at the same location. Nafisa Akabor, Tech journalist

