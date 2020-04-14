[OPINION] Letter to my adult children of the future

By the time you read this, you will have the benefit of hindsight. With dramatic irony, you already understand this crisis we are dealing with now, while we are still in the dark.

You know by now if our South African government has made the right decision on 9 April 2020 when it extended a national lockdown by two weeks to try and manage the spread of a disease called Covid-19 and the decisions that followed that. You will have the data: how many people died of the virus and how many people died of starvation, if we recovered and how it changed society and the world.

But it is Easter weekend in 2020 now and we, your parents, are still guessing, fearing and dreaming about what your lives could be like in the future.

I don’t know if you will remember this, but in lockdown, we are all at home. Our time is divided between working from home, playing with you two and trying to master homeschooling. There is also much more cooking than we are used to. And a lot of eating. Perhaps too much screen time and too little exercise, but we are bonding deeply as a family and I am wondering if we are not fixing something else that was broken in a way.

While it is exhausting with two young kids and full-time jobs, it has become a very special time together too.

We have eaten enough biscuits that you and your dad have been able to build an entire city with the empty boxes, with a zoo, Table Mountain and a car garage. A city without people.

Our days and thoughts fluctuate between the very mundane, what we need to take out of the freezer for supper tonight and grocery shopping lists, and lots of confusion and calculation about mortality rates and curves. We are watching CNN when it does not frighten you too much and read a lot of news on our phones.

We also try to escape. We watch documentaries about tiger keepers and reality shows about drag queens and bachelors. At night, when you are sleeping and it is quiet, we drink wine and eat too much chocolate and talk. We talk a lot.

Will you go back to school? Will it be the same? Will we hold on to our jobs? How can we keep you safe, nourished, educated and challenged? Will you ever travel? Fall in love in a bar or on a Tinder date? Will the face mask become the condom of your generation? For us it was ‘be wise, condomise’. For you, it may be ‘be wise, sanitise’. When will we ever see your grandparents again?

I am grateful that we are not poor, old, sick or alone. And I worry greatly for those who are.

I want to believe in humanity. That we will carry each other through. We will have to give some things up for a greater good. Humankind is innovative, caring, social and ambitious to survive. Can we count on a renaissance after this?

But I fear the worst too. That we will be in denial. More of it. That life will be even cheaper. That we will be dependent. That we could be crushed.

I worry for you and our lingering coughs and bronchitis after every ‘flu. I cried the other day in the shop when I thanked the teller for her service. I was caught off guard by my emotions and left embarrassed and sad.

And so we joke. We joke about our lives, our politicians, cigarettes running out, our hair growing long and alcohol running low. I am trying to convince you of an Easter Bunny, but you are very suspicious.

What I promise you, is that we will try our best. And we will keep dreaming great and wonderful things for you. And celebrate that we are together and healthy and warm and happy today. I love you and I hope you still know this.

Cecile Basson is a producer on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield on 702 and Cape Talk.