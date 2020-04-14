Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Should the school year be cancelled?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Education expert
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 17:05
Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 17:20
What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love feeding 20 000+ a week - and growing!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in - Genevieve Saavedra Dalton Parker in New York +1 (703) 244-4432
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Small Business during lockdown AMA - ask me anything
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Paul Turner - license partner in Cape Town at Engel & Volkers
Today at 21:31
What is 5G?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University
No Items to show
Latest Local
The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today. 14 April 2020 3:36 PM
Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law. 14 April 2020 2:48 PM
[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha? 14 April 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
View all Politics
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

14 April 2020 11:50 AM
by
Tags:
Repo rate
Reserve bank
Lockdown
COVID19
SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank moved its May meeting forward to Tuesday, reports EWN and has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points.

The repo rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. This after last month's cut of 100 basis points to 5.25%.

This results in South Africans will be paying less on their debt which will offer some relief once the economy reopens after the lockdown.

Economist Xhanti Payi talks to Clement Manythela about this drop.

Whether or not this can be used as stimulus...not just as relief.

Xhanti Payi, Economist and director - Nascence Advisory and Research

There is space to cut some more.

Xhanti Payi, Economist and director - Nascence Advisory and Research

Listen to the interview below:

14 April 2020 11:50 AM
by
Tags:
Repo rate
Reserve bank
Lockdown
COVID19

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown

14 April 2020 4:16 PM

What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406police-vangif

Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes

14 April 2020 2:48 PM

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khayelitsha-poverty-shacks-informal-settlementjpg

[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions

14 April 2020 1:41 PM

Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prof-karimpng

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

14 April 2020 1:39 PM

Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mabel-and-olive-png

[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown

14 April 2020 12:32 PM

UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learners pupils in classroom 123rfeducation 123rf

'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen

14 April 2020 12:20 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen says the Covid-10 crisis has served to highlight the disparities in education in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenager studying at home schooling lockdown 123rf

Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown

14 April 2020 12:18 PM

2019 matrics come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backside portrait of mother and son looking at smartphone 123rflifestyle 123rf

[OPINION] Letter to my adult children of the future

14 April 2020 11:19 AM

The Money Show producer Cecile Basson writes a moving and insightful 'letter to her future children' from lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teen-phone-young-girl-mobile-appjpg

'It's going to change the world' - 5G in layman's terms

14 April 2020 10:58 AM

Tech journo Nafisa Akabor explains 5G technology to self-confessed technophobe Refilwe Moloto

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE!

14 April 2020 9:49 AM

Employers have free access to qualified labour lawyers via a hotline set up by labour law consultancy Strata-G.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

Local Politics

Local Politics

Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

Local Politics

Local Politics

Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

Business

Business

EWN Highlights

'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO

14 April 2020 2:14 PM

14 April 2020 2:14 PM

COVID-19: Karim raises concern about HIV+ patients not on ARVs

14 April 2020 2:13 PM

14 April 2020 2:13 PM

Mark Heywood praises govt's 'openness' with public on COVID-19

14 April 2020 1:03 PM

14 April 2020 1:03 PM

