Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank moved its May meeting forward to Tuesday, reports EWN and has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points.
The repo rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. This after last month's cut of 100 basis points to 5.25%.
This results in South Africans will be paying less on their debt which will offer some relief once the economy reopens after the lockdown.
Economist Xhanti Payi talks to Clement Manythela about this drop.
Whether or not this can be used as stimulus...not just as relief.Xhanti Payi, Economist and director - Nascence Advisory and Research
There is space to cut some more.Xhanti Payi, Economist and director - Nascence Advisory and Research
Listen to the interview below:
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the @SAReserveBank has decided to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. This takes the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) April 14, 2020
