'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen
In his recent article for The Times, Professor Jonathan Jansen concluded that the 2020 school year is pretty much dead in the water as a result of coronavirus.
But more than that, he says the pandemic had served to shine a light on the gaps between the minority privileged and the majority poor when it comes to education.
He spoke to Kieno Kammies about schooling in the time of corona. Click the link below to hear the full conversation:
What the virus has done is expose the inequalities in school system.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Jansen says it is important to remember that only a small percentage of schools are able to make the most of online learning opportunities like Google Classroom
Because in the majority of schools there isn't bandwidth, there isn't a laptop...Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
The author of How To Fix South Africa's Schools adds that it is important to look not only at the capacity of the school, but also the capacity of the home:
This idealised notion that you can simply swap the teacher for homeschooling by a parent is nonsense.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full interview below:
