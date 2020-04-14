[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown

Andrew better known for his podcasts, The Pepper Pod - in his words, 'about golf mixed with other nonsense chat, he soon realised that he has become internet famous...because of his dogs!

He recorded the most adorable 'sports commentary of his two beloved labbies Olive and Mabel eating their dinner and paying with their toys.

The one video has had over 17 million views!

Watch these two brilliant bits of lockdown cleverness below:

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

For these and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: