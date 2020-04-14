[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu will visit the Western Cape in order to 'get to the bottom' of the evictions taking place there.
City of Cape Town law enforcement are accused of firing at residents of the Empolweni informal settlement in Khayelitsha while demolishing shacks in apparent contravention of regulations under the Disaster Management Act.
The Social Justice Coalition's Axolile Notywala joined Clement Manyatela on The Midday Report.
The City says the occupants are 'invading' - that's their language - 'invading' the land illegally.Axolile Notywala, General secretary - Social Justice Coalition
They are also saying there is a court order that exists, which they are using to demolish people's shelters.Axolile Notywala, General secretary - Social Justice Coalition
But Notywala says his understanding is that the court order is, in actual fact, an interdict which does not confer the same rights.
An interdict can stop people from occupying, but it should not be used -once people have been staying in the land - to evict people.Axolile Notywala, General secretary - Social Justice Coalition
[WATCH] In 2020, during a National Disaster, in eMpolweni, Khayelitsha Cape Town. The word eMpolweni means a place of calm or peace. Residents thought they would live in calm and peace. #CoronavirusSouthAfrica #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6T5aRgvBrK— Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) April 14, 2020
Notywala says in addition to going against its own interdict, the City is also breaching the regulations of the Disaster Management Act which provide for a moratorium on evictions during the current Covid 19 lockdown.
On Monday Minister Sisulu again emphasised the need to adhere to the directive by government that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period.
Her spokesperson McIntosh Polela says Minister Sisulu has been contact with the government in the Western Cape.
The minister spoke to the premier who didn't know much about the eviction.McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
She was receiving mixed messages as to what was really happening.McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
She has committed to going to the Western Cape this week to get to the bottom of the situation.McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
[WATCH] This video was taken on Wednesday, the first time @CityofCT illegally evicted and demolished people’s homes. pic.twitter.com/vVrU32fykC— Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) April 12, 2020
Listen to the full interview below:
