'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a live briefing along with leading scientists and medical experts on Monday evening.

Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Salim Karim chairs the Ministerial Advisory Committee and put together Monday night's clear presentation.

He chats to Clement Manythela on The Midday Report and says he is pleased people are finding the presentation useful.

Karim says the president wanted the explanation to be easily understood by all South Africans.

He explains how the projected dates were worked out.

The team of mathematical modellers working in the Department of Health they take formulas...and look at how this epidemic will unfold and they can give us some clues about what to expect. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Their assessment is that the original peak was going to by July and the lockdown moved that to the middle of July - and the extended lockdown takes that to September. This gives us more time to prepare and be ready and organised to take on the full burden of the epidemic. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

He says he is pleased overall with government's progress regarding mitigating the impact of Covid-19 but there have been some challenges.

Among the things we might have done better with is we could have increased testing a bit more. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

But overall if I had to give a score we are probably at 8 or 9 out of 10 at this point. So what is next? Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

He says the level of detailed planning required is well underway.

I feel a high level of confidence that the teams are getting on with what needs to be done. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

We all only heard about this in December last year so no one is ready for this epidemic. No one. We are all scrambling and last minute trying to do things. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

There is not enough time and so things do not always go according to to plan, he adds.

Government is sailing the ship while they are still building it. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

What should we be prepared for?

I think it is going to be pretty difficult and it's going to be quite bad at its peak. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

He says he is referring to those who will need medical care.

There are going to be thousands of them needing medical care all at the same time. And they are going to need the most complicated level of care we can provide. They will need ventilators which require an Intensive Care Unit bed. And we will never have enough. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

He says plans for field hospitals are underway to help mitigate this shortage.

Karim explains he does not work for the government but is on the committee in research and advisory capacity to the minister.

When I look at what they are doing I am very impressed. Prof Salim Karim, Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist - Ministerial Advisory Committee

He says the modellers have calculated the scenarios for the peak period working out timings, numbers of hospitalisations and beds required.

