Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes

More than a dozen South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have appeared in court to face an embarrassing catalogue of charges relating to alleged crimes carried out under the current lockdown.

Among the charges faced by the officers; housebreaking, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

There were 7 in the Western Cape who were alleged to have broken into a bottle store and stole alcohol. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS

There were two officers who were alleged to have been escorting three vehicles fully laden with alcohol in Mpumalanga Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS

A further two officers were arrested in the Western Cape for purchasing alcohol illegally, while in Pretoria a senior officer was charged after hosting a braai at his home.

The message here is that nobody is above the law. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson -SAPS

