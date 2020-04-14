The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor

In 2000 Monique Strydom survived a 4-month hostage ordeal in the hands of Al Qaeda terrorists in the Philippines.

Last week she penned a widely-shared post on Facebook comparing the experience with the current Covid-19 lockdown.

She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Monday to talk about how she came to draw parallels between the two experiences.

Strydom says one of the hardest things to deal with while being held hostage was pinning her hopes on a possible date of release.

It's like prisoners in jail, they say the worst thing is you never know when you're going to go out on parole, so you can't really plan anything. Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor

It's like what we're going through now - there was no script written for what was going to happen. Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor

You realise you are not in control and it's a very big shift you have to make in your mind. Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor

Strydom is the founder of Matla A Bana - a voice against child abuse, formed in 2001 which created child friendly reporting facilities at police stations, courts and hospitals. The organisation also assists and informs the public of the rights of children.

