The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor
In 2000 Monique Strydom survived a 4-month hostage ordeal in the hands of Al Qaeda terrorists in the Philippines.
Last week she penned a widely-shared post on Facebook comparing the experience with the current Covid-19 lockdown.
She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Monday to talk about how she came to draw parallels between the two experiences.
Strydom says one of the hardest things to deal with while being held hostage was pinning her hopes on a possible date of release.
It's like prisoners in jail, they say the worst thing is you never know when you're going to go out on parole, so you can't really plan anything.Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor
It's like what we're going through now - there was no script written for what was going to happen.Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor
You realise you are not in control and it's a very big shift you have to make in your mind.Monique Strydom - Hostage survivor
Strydom is the founder of Matla A Bana - a voice against child abuse, formed in 2001 which created child friendly reporting facilities at police stations, courts and hospitals. The organisation also assists and informs the public of the rights of children.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Legal hotline set up for employers affected by Covid-19...and it's FREE!
Employers have free access to qualified labour lawyers via a hotline set up by labour law consultancy Strata-G.Read More
Millions saw Andrea Bocelli's concert on Sunday evening, but many more missed it
Thank goodness, you can still find the free 25 minute special online :)Read More
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory
Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread.Read More
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher
Lester Kiewit chats to publisher and author Melinda Ferguson about her latest book Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles.Read More
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors
Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at homeRead More
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy
The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana.Read More
Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group
“There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group).Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
Pretoria man arrested for allegedly mocking lockdown measures on social media
Police say a video shows two young men travelling around Pretoria, bragging they do not comply with the regulations.Read More