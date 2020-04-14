Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown
With 2, 415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, and a two-week extension to the current lockdown announced last week, John Maytham asks UCT Professor Landon Myer when (and how) life could start returning to normal.
I think they'll be a sector-by-sector approach to revving up the economy again.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Some sectors, like mining and manufacturing, may be able to get back up to speed with protections in place.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Myer says one thing that will be crucial is to find out exactly how and where the virus is moving through the country.
Monitoring strategies involving different forms of population-based surveys to really get a sense of where the epidemic is sitting in different key populations across the country.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Prof Myer says the fluctuation of cases will likely continue for some time to come.
The time frame and the prognosis is very difficult to predict, it could be months, it could be a year or longer.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full conversation below:
