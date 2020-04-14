Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
What is 5G?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Diving under ice to rise above the depths of depression and addiction
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Business

Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession

14 April 2020 7:12 PM
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.

Capitec Bank increased its profits by 19% in the year to 29 February.

Picture credit: @CapitecBankSA

Its headline earnings per share came in at 5428 cents (up from 4557 cents).

The bank will not pay a dividend amid the Covid-19 outbreak, heeding a call by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to preserve capital for lending.

The fast-growing bank usually doles out 40% of its profits to shareholders.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.

The history [reported results] is gone… given the magnitude of this [Covid-19] … Our customers are vulnerable… we are concerned…

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We have 1200 people working from home…

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

