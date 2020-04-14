What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI?
UWC Professor Neil Myburgh tells CapeTalk's John Maytham how the coronavirus outbreak provides valuable insights needed to implement the National Health Insurance.
Listen to the full interview below:
We've seen some significant statements which actually show how the government is very definitely saying 'we want our share of the private sector to join the public sector in answering the epidemic requirements.Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape
What we're seeing globally is that those places which have managed somewhat better to cope...are those where they have literally bought together all their resources from public and private sectors.Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape
In a limited resource economy like ours, that is even more critical.Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape
Motsoaledi says NHI to go ahead and no one can stop the process
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'
