Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
What is 5G?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Diving under ice to rise above the depths of depression and addiction
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance. 14 April 2020 5:08 PM
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today. 14 April 2020 3:36 PM
View all Local
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI?

14 April 2020 5:08 PM
by
Tags:
National Health Insurance scheme NHI
NHI
National Health Insurance
Coronavirus
covid 19 sa
Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance.

UWC Professor Neil Myburgh tells CapeTalk's John Maytham how the coronavirus outbreak provides valuable insights needed to implement the National Health Insurance.

Listen to the full interview below:

We've seen some significant statements which actually show how the government is very definitely saying 'we want our share of the private sector to join the public sector in answering the epidemic requirements.

Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape

What we're seeing globally is that those places which have managed somewhat better to cope...are those where they have literally bought together all their resources from public and private sectors.

Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape

In a limited resource economy like ours, that is even more critical.

Professor Neil Myburgh, Acting Dean of Dentistry - University of the Western Cape

Motsoaledi says NHI to go ahead and no one can stop the process

Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'


14 April 2020 5:08 PM
by
Tags:
National Health Insurance scheme NHI
NHI
National Health Insurance
Coronavirus
covid 19 sa

Recommended

More from Local

diepslootcoronavirus1

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

14 April 2020 4:25 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown

14 April 2020 4:16 PM

What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

depression-sadness-stress-emotionaljpg

The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor

14 April 2020 3:36 PM

Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406police-vangif

Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes

14 April 2020 2:48 PM

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khayelitsha-poverty-shacks-informal-settlementjpg

[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions

14 April 2020 1:41 PM

Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prof-karimpng

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

14 April 2020 1:39 PM

Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learners pupils in classroom 123rfeducation 123rf

'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen

14 April 2020 12:20 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen says the Covid-10 crisis has served to highlight the disparities in education in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenager studying at home schooling lockdown 123rf

Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown

14 April 2020 12:18 PM

2019 matrics come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teen-phone-young-girl-mobile-appjpg

'It's going to change the world' - 5G in layman's terms

14 April 2020 10:58 AM

Tech journo Nafisa Akabor explains 5G technology to self-confessed technophobe Refilwe Moloto

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200410-strandfontein-edjpg

Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

14 April 2020 10:23 AM

The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

Local

EWN Highlights

NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work

14 April 2020 9:10 PM

British duo accused of entering SA illegally in quarantine at Durban hospital

14 April 2020 9:07 PM

Minister Majoro not convinced of no COVID-19 cases in Lesotho

14 April 2020 8:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA