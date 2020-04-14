Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'
Learning continues at SPARK Schools across South Africa, despite the lockdown.
The innovative company created a “Home Learning Portal”, targeted at parents, to ensure learning continues at home.
There is a guideline on the portal showing the type of schedule that we can follow at home that includes Sparks Fly, their daily subjects, quiet time and chore time. It makes my life so much easier when there is a structure that my child is familiar with… We played hopscotch for PE… We don’t stick to the exact times, but we know what needs to happen in a day so even if we learn at night, we do what we can. I am an essential worker and so is my husband, so we take turns staying home and homeschooling.Lauren Gamba, parent – SPARK Schools
(Also, read: “SPARK Schools provides Singapore-quality education for R19 400 per year”)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) how home-schooling works during the lockdown.
We’re embracing the opportunity to think differently. We must reach children regardless of socioeconomic status… We are committed to ensuring that learning continues… We’ve had to be very creative… SPARK’s greatest expertise is in personalising…Bailey Thomson Blake, Chief of Schools - SPARK Schools
We’ve seen the most extraordinary stories from our families… Parents should do what’s possible in their homes… We’re there to support that…Bailey Thomson Blake, Chief of Schools - SPARK Schools
… No more than two hours of academic work [foundation phase] … Limiting academic time to what is realistic.Bailey Thomson Blake, Chief of Schools - SPARK Schools
Parents need to feel that schools care about them… and understand the circumstances they are in… We’ve invited parents to contact us to make payment arrangements… Some families can access e-learning at higher rates than others…Bailey Thomson Blake, Chief of Schools - SPARK Schools
There’s precedent for this from the Ebola crisis… After schools reopened… they extended the schoolyear into the next calendar year… We haven’t received guidance for the Department of Education…Bailey Thomson Blake, Chief of Schools - SPARK Schools
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before
It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.Read More
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)
South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022Read More
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown
What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.Read More
Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.Read More
[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions
Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?Read More
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'
Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown
UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.Read More
'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen
Professor Jonathan Jansen says the Covid-10 crisis has served to highlight the disparities in education in South Africa.Read More
Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown
2019 matrics come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during lockdown.Read More