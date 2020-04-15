[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Local govt responds to W/Cape food protests
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Tim Noakes replies to allegations made against him, for spreading incorrect information about Covid-19 in an interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Priofessor Timm Noakes
Professor Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 10:33
FNB corrects the confusion about its Cash Relief for Businesses product during Lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Mantellis donates to Red Cross and other public hospitals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Latest Local
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance. 14 April 2020 5:08 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022 14 April 2020 4:25 PM
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat) South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank). 14 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

15 April 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Cape Town
Looting
Burning tyres
Lockdown
coronavirus covid-19.
Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food.

More stores were looted in areas of Cape Town on Tuesday. Community members in one area were angry that a neighbouring community allegedly received food parcels while they did not.

In other instances, people just say they have no food, as lockdown is extended and many are hope with little or no money.

There were also complaints of tyres burning in Kilimajaro, Langeberg and AZ Berman roads. Police responded and EWN reports 3 arrests were made for public violence.

Stone-throwing also occurred.

Police confirmed to EWN that the Tafelsig east community was upset because an adjacent community was given 150 food parcels by a councillor on Monday.


EWN Highlights

Court orders Zimbabwe to protect medics from the coronavirus

15 April 2020 7:15 AM

Ramaphosa given more time to consider request to allow alcohol sales

15 April 2020 7:01 AM

IMF projects SA’s economy to shrink by 5.8% this year

15 April 2020 6:51 AM

