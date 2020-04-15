[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension
More stores were looted in areas of Cape Town on Tuesday. Community members in one area were angry that a neighbouring community allegedly received food parcels while they did not.
In other instances, people just say they have no food, as lockdown is extended and many are hope with little or no money.
#Lockdown Gatesville Cape Town pic.twitter.com/fsubY236yI— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown Athole Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/x9RHnjdOn0— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown Heideveld Cape Town pic.twitter.com/jsCosme4bt— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 14, 2020
There were also complaints of tyres burning in Kilimajaro, Langeberg and AZ Berman roads. Police responded and EWN reports 3 arrests were made for public violence.
Stone-throwing also occurred.
Police confirmed to EWN that the Tafelsig east community was upset because an adjacent community was given 150 food parcels by a councillor on Monday.
#Lockdown Tafelsig Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/sZicL3Ctd0— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 14, 2020
