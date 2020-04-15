W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

On Tuesday the people of Mitchells Plain took to the streets, barricading roads, demanding food parcels.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what local government is doing in the face of food protests in Mitchells Plain and store lootings in Manenberg, an area particularly hard hit.

eNCA is running with two contradictory stories. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

The context as to why the Department of Social Development reprioritised some of its funds, was that we anticipated that there would be a group of individuals - and in this instance, it was disabled individuals who could not get there grant allocations finalised by Sassa because their offices are in lockdown based on a directive by the national minister issued on 30 March. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

What happened yesterday was a result of fake news. A communication went out that Sassa would be providing food parcels. Now in terms of the law, Sassa is actually mandated to provide this service. However, Sassa never pitched. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

So instead, the City of Cape Town's small social development component stepped in, she says.

I am led to believe it was the volunteers from this programme who used their own money and they cooked food for the individuals participating in the programme. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

Someone in the community went and spread the news that Sassa would be at that venue. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

This smaller social development programme was mistaken for the bigger Sassa distribution that had been spread through the community - a distribution that she says was not true.

This highlights the impact of fake news on one who is hungry and vulnerable and what they experience when their hopes are dashed. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

The Western Cape Provincial Department of Social Development created a safety net to create 50,000 food parcels to be allocated according to specific criteria, she says.

She says calls have spiked in recent days at the provincial call centre with 80 agents.

We saw calls spike to 12, 500 calls yesterday. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

We are delivering food parcels based on 4 criteria. Two are related to Covid-19, one os for individuals who need to take chronic medication...which requires them to eat a meal before taking meds, and fourthly those who fell through the safety net in terms of vulnerability. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

The province has adopted a district-led approach so rather than everyone calling in there is a coordinated mechanism. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

This was not intended to serve what they anticipate will be up to 3 million individuals if the lockdown is extended who will require food. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

She explains the R33 million allocated for the 50, 000 food parcels serving the stated criteria was mean to last for a month only.

It was targeting a specific category and was not food parcels for the nation. It's sad. But we did not realise how many people had fallen into the group of vulnerability by virtue of the extension. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

She explains that social workers are screening applicants against the Sassa database to ensure people are not already receiving a grant. This is to help those who have fallen through the net.

We are going to need a huge amount of money to deal with this humanitarian crisis staring us in the face. Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape

They are identifying the most vulnerable areas in Cape Town, she adds.

Please call the below numbers for assistance:

These numbers are also for anyone wanting to make donations.

0800 220 250 (toll free) 0860 142 142 (sharecall) 079 769 1207 (please call me) covid19donate@westerncape.gov.za service@westerncape.gov.co.za