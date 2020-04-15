W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news
On Tuesday the people of Mitchells Plain took to the streets, barricading roads, demanding food parcels.
RELATED: [[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension According to sources, the protests were sparked by reports that food parcels were being distributed to needy communities suffering under lockdown restrictions in other areas.
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what local government is doing in the face of food protests in Mitchells Plain and store lootings in Manenberg, an area particularly hard hit.
eNCA is running with two contradictory stories.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The context as to why the Department of Social Development reprioritised some of its funds, was that we anticipated that there would be a group of individuals - and in this instance, it was disabled individuals who could not get there grant allocations finalised by Sassa because their offices are in lockdown based on a directive by the national minister issued on 30 March.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
What happened yesterday was a result of fake news. A communication went out that Sassa would be providing food parcels. Now in terms of the law, Sassa is actually mandated to provide this service. However, Sassa never pitched.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
So instead, the City of Cape Town's small social development component stepped in, she says.
I am led to believe it was the volunteers from this programme who used their own money and they cooked food for the individuals participating in the programme.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
Someone in the community went and spread the news that Sassa would be at that venue.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
This smaller social development programme was mistaken for the bigger Sassa distribution that had been spread through the community - a distribution that she says was not true.
This highlights the impact of fake news on one who is hungry and vulnerable and what they experience when their hopes are dashed.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The Western Cape Provincial Department of Social Development created a safety net to create 50,000 food parcels to be allocated according to specific criteria, she says.
She says calls have spiked in recent days at the provincial call centre with 80 agents.
We saw calls spike to 12, 500 calls yesterday.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
We are delivering food parcels based on 4 criteria. Two are related to Covid-19, one os for individuals who need to take chronic medication...which requires them to eat a meal before taking meds, and fourthly those who fell through the safety net in terms of vulnerability.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The province has adopted a district-led approach so rather than everyone calling in there is a coordinated mechanism.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
This was not intended to serve what they anticipate will be up to 3 million individuals if the lockdown is extended who will require food.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
She explains the R33 million allocated for the 50, 000 food parcels serving the stated criteria was mean to last for a month only.
It was targeting a specific category and was not food parcels for the nation. It's sad. But we did not realise how many people had fallen into the group of vulnerability by virtue of the extension.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
She explains that social workers are screening applicants against the Sassa database to ensure people are not already receiving a grant. This is to help those who have fallen through the net.
We are going to need a huge amount of money to deal with this humanitarian crisis staring us in the face.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
They are identifying the most vulnerable areas in Cape Town, she adds.
Please call the below numbers for assistance:
These numbers are also for anyone wanting to make donations.
0800 220 250 (toll free) 0860 142 142 (sharecall) 079 769 1207 (please call me) covid19donate@westerncape.gov.za service@westerncape.gov.co.za
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown
CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home.Read More
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8
The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.Read More
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook
Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.Read More
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'
Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.Read More
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before
It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.Read More
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)
South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022Read More
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown
What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.Read More
Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.Read More
[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions
Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?Read More