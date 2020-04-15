Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook
We all suddenly seem to have developed a passion for cooking now that we under lockdown and have nowhere to go.
Pippa Hudson is encouraging listeners to send in their favourite recipes that can be made with five core ingredients or less.
Keep the recipe simple – you have to already have it at home or be able to find it easily at your closest shop. (The five ingredients do not have to include things like salt, pepper, and oil.)
Lockdown Cookbook airs shortly after the 2pm news on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Listen to the wonderful recipes and stories from listeners below:
