South Africa's Covid-19 cases

31 March 2020:

Mkhize held a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, confirming 46 new cases that have tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa now stands at 1,353.

There are now five Covid-19 related deaths in the country, up by two overnight.

A total of 39,500 tests have been conducted thus far.

South Africa has 1326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of 30 March 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night and announced that there is a third death in South Africa.

He said the country is entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic and extensive testing and screening is to be rolled out.

South Africa has 1280 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday 29 March.

The second patient to die had been confirmed positive on 27 March after returning from a trip to the Kruger National Park with flu-like symptoms.

Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's reported that the 74-year-old man had an underlying condition skin cancer condition "which had already complicated".

South Africa has 1187 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday 28 March.

The South Africans evacuated from Wuhan in China and quarantined at The Ranch Hotel in Limpopo, are being prepared to vacate the premises, says the statement.

They were tested for a second time in preparation to leave and all tested negative for Covid-19.

South Africa has 1170 confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases on Friday 27 March.

31 patients have recovered.

28 537 tests have been conducted.

On Friday morning Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize reported two people had died, one patient died at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital, two women, one 48-years old and the other 28-years-old, both in the Western Cape. Doctors were not certain if the 28-year old had succumbed to Covid-19 though her clinical signs had presented as similar.

The Ministry of health has since reported that laboratory results have been received at 17:20 and were confirmed negative. Her immediate family was also tested and they are also negative. She is therefore no longer considered a Covid-19 case.

This, therefore, means there is only one confirmed death caused by COVID-19 in South Africa.

Case numbers jump to 927 on Thursday 26 March

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday afternoon that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 927.

On Wednesday 25 March, the total number stood at 709.

Here is the provincial breakdown of cases:

Gauteng: 409

Western Cape: 229

KwaZulu-Natal: 134

Free State: 49

North West: 5

Mpumalanga: 9

Limpopo: 6

Eastern Cape: 5

Northern Cape: 2

Unallocated: 79

Wednesday 25 March:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has on Wednesday morning announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 709.

The minister is yet to give the exact details of where these cases are and the state of those patients.

Tuesday 24 March:

The number of cases has increased by 152 since Monday when numbers stood at 402.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says two of the Covid-19 patients are in ICU in private hospitals. There are no deaths at this stage.

More to follow.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases reported on Monday 23 March:

The tally of positive cases has jumped to 274 on Sunday, up by 34 from yesterday’s confirmed cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Sunday evening after President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed his address to the nation.

Here's the breakdown of the overall cases as of Sunday 22 March:

Eastern Cape - 2

Free State - 9

Gauteng - 132

KwaZulu-Natal - 36

Limpopo - 1

Mpumalanga - 6

Western Cape - 88

More details to follow on the latest cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases reported on Saturday 21 March:

GAUTENG: 16

-A 55 year old male with pending travel history

-A 26 year old male with pending travel history

-A 34 year old female with pending travel history

-A 43 year old female with pending travel history

– A 61 year old male with pending travel history

-A 6 year old female with pending travel history

-A 29 year old female with pending travel history

-A 45 year old female with pending travel history

-A 64 year old female with pending travel history

-A 67 year old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia

-A 39 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 72 year old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands

-A 41 year old male who travelled to France and Italy

-A 37 year old female with pending travel history

-A 30 year old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

-A male who travelled to France

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

-A 59 year old male with pending travel history

-A 68 year old male with pending travel history

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK and USA

EASTERN CAPE:1

-A 28 year old female who travelled to Germany

WESTERN CAPE:18

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Ireland

-A 57 year old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland

-A 55 year old male who travelled to France and Switzerland

-A 74 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 52 year old male with pending travel history

-A 44 year old male who travelled to USA

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 57 year old male who travelled to Spain

-A 36 year old male who travelled to the UK and France

-A 40 year old female with pending travel history

-A 52 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 48 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 39 year old male who travelled to Ireland

-A 36 year old male with pending travel history

-A 55 year old female with pending travel history

-A 35 year old male who travelled to Austria and Germany

-A 65 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 34 year old male with pending travel history

On Friday, the number of cases stood at 202:

Here's the breakdown per province of total infections on Friday 20 March:

Gauteng: 109

Western Cape: 57

KwaZulu-Natal: 29

Mpumalanga: 5

Limpopo: 1

Free State: 1

On Thursday the number of cases stood at 150 and had gone up by 34 from Wednesday's 116 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday 18 March, the number of cases stood at 116, with a total of 12 local transmissions.

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Thursday 19 March:

WESTERN CAPE:15

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands and Qatar

A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico

A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

A 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 43-year-old female who travelled to USA

A 31-year-old male who travelled to the Spain and Netherlands

A 53-year-old female who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

A 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 63-year-old male who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

A 22-year-old female who travelled to Spain and Netherlands

A 32-year-old male who travelled to USA

A 37-year-old male with no contact details on lab form,

A 53-year-old male with no international travel history

GAUTENG: 15

A 41-year-old female who had travelled to DRC

A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

A 58-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 38-year-old male who had travelled to France

A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

A 30 year old male who had travelled to Spain

A 45-year-old male who had travelled to DRC

An 85-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 64-year-old male who had travelled to Vietnam and Thailand

A 41-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands

A 37-year-old female with no international travel history

A 23-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

A 5-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

A 44-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

A 71-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

A 26-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico and USA

A 29-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from a private doctor

MPUMALANGA:1

A 56-year-old female who had travelled to France

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Wednesday 18 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 10

A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand

A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai

A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.

GAUTENG: 16

A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria

A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy

A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK

A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy

A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy

A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy

A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France

A 20-year-old male with no international travel history

A 3-year-old male with no international travel history

A 21-year-old female with no international travel history

A 71-year-old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy

A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy

MPUMALANGA:2

A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy

A 56-year-old female with no international travel history

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Tuesday 17 March:

WESTERN CAPE:5

A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria

A 2-year-old male with no international travel

A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia

A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK

GAUTENG: 14

A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US .

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the USA

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK

A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy

A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai

A 57-year-old male who travelled to the USA

A 60-year-old male who travelled to the USA

A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai

A 21-year-old female with no travel history

A 34-year-old male with no international travel history

A 26-year-old female with no international travel history

A 32-year-old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL:4

A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai

A 59-year-old female with no international travel history

A 5-year-old male with no international travel history

A 3-year-old male with no international travel history

Here's the breakdown of the 11 latest cases that were confirmed by the Health Dept on Monday 16 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 2 new cases

A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada.

A 15-year-old male who travelled to France.

GAUTENG: 7 new cases

A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain.

A 68-year-old female who travelled to Austria.

A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India

A 39-year-old male who had travelled to the US

A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the US

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the US, Dubai and Mexico

LIMPOPO: 1 case

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to France and the Netherlands.

MPUMALANGA: 1 case

A 55-year-old male who had travelled to France.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans from the Union Buildings on Sunday evening, confirming that there are now local transmissions being investigated.

Earlier on Sunday, the figure stood at 51 after the Health Department announced that an additional 13 cases were recorded on top of the 14 patients confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24. They have more than doubled over the weekend.

Here's the breakdown of the 13 cases that were announced by the Health Dept on Sunday 15 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 5 cases

A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

GAUTENG: 7 cases

A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran

A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 1 case

A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

Here's the breakdown of the 14 cases that were announced on Saturday 14 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 6 cases

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil

A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France

A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy

A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai

A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

GAUTENG: 7 cases

A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany

A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany

A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy

KZN: 1 case

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

Health authorities say that contact tracing is underway.