End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout

It looks like it's finally the end of the runway for beleaguered South African Airways (SAA) after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan rejected a request for a further R10 billion to keep the airline going.

In a letter from the department on Tuesday, business rescue practitioners’ were told government would not 'support the extension of the foreign currency borrowing limit to permit foreign financing of the business rescue plan, nor for a care and maintenance budget'.

SA Flyer magazine's Guy Leitch says this is the final nail in the coffin for the airline.

If the government turns off the taps now, as it seems to me they have no option to do, the airline's not going to be able to pay its salaries at the end of this month... Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It's already used three and a half billion it got from the development bank and the two billion rands worth of post-commencement funding it got earlier so it's completely out of money. Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

In November, the cash-strapped airline was crippled by a seven-day-long strike and then placed in voluntary business rescue in December.

Leitch says without money, the business rescue plan will not work.

The business resuce practitioners haven't been able to produce a plan because the circumstances keep changing so radically. Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The outbreak of coronavirus has brought recovery plans to a complete standstill.

What was a genuine strategy to turn the airline around has been knocked into touch by Covid-19. Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

