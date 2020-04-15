[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Francois Gallet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Alison Deary - looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alison Deary
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh
Today at 15:20
Leak of private letter suggests Western Cape High Court judges' private comms are being monitored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
No more money for SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
South Africa's world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Hollington - research director at Focal Africa Research
Today at 16:20
Trump vs Biden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology
Today at 16:55
The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA's new mask recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:05
WCED on schools during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Today at 17:20
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 17:46
Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home. 15 April 2020 12:12 PM
End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the SAA business rescue practitioners' request for a further R10 billion. 15 April 2020 11:29 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
View all Local
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
South Africa's CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It's unprecedented the way the country's well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa's CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It's unprecedented the way the country's well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat) South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank). 14 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8

15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Star Wars
Children
Reading
Daisy Ridley
books
Lockdown
COVID-19
Covid-19 parenting
BB-8
The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.

adult-business-computer-technology

Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown

15 April 2020 12:12 PM

CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home.

Father cooking with children lockdown 123rflifestyle 123rf

Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook

15 April 2020 10:22 AM

Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.

gatesvillepng

W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

15 April 2020 9:54 AM

W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations.

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

14 April 2020 8:46 PM

Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before

14 April 2020 6:57 PM

It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.

200406-lockdowngif

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

14 April 2020 6:29 PM

South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).

diepslootcoronavirus1

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

14 April 2020 4:25 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown

14 April 2020 4:16 PM

What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.

200406police-vangif

Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes

14 April 2020 2:48 PM

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.

khayelitsha-poverty-shacks-informal-settlementjpg

[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions

14 April 2020 1:41 PM

Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?

SANDF hits streets of Alex to encourage residents to stay indoors

15 April 2020 12:56 PM

Stats reveal Joburg epicentre of Gauteng's COVID-19 outbreak

15 April 2020 12:01 PM

Zulu: More money required to assist the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic

15 April 2020 11:32 AM

