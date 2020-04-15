Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown
If you've got a spare few minutes in between the home-schooling, the online workouts, the incessant baking of banana bread and the Zoom meetings, why not help support a local worthy cause?
Virtual volunteering is the modern way to lend your support to a project or initiative in need of a helping hand.
Andy Hadfield is the CEO at Forgood.co.za, an online platform that connects people who want to make a difference to causes that need their help.
Essentially we're a marketplace. We have 416 NPOs...from across the country...and they post exactly what they need...then we expose those needs to the public.Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za
He says organisations affected by coronavirus have been coming up with ways people can help, at the click of a button.
What we've seen over the past three or four weeks has been this explosion in things you can do over the internet.Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za
There's a lot of corona relief projects that you can fund.Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za
Hadfield says the requests are as varied as the organisations themselves.
Everything from writing a marketing strategy, helping audit financial statements, doing WordPress training, assistance with HR contents, updating websites and even a home exercise plan for families.Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za
Click below to find out how you can get involved:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8
The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.Read More
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook
Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.Read More
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news
W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations.Read More
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'
Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.Read More
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before
It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.Read More
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)
South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022Read More
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown
What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.Read More
Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes
Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law.Read More
[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions
Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha?Read More