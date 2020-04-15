Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown

If you've got a spare few minutes in between the home-schooling, the online workouts, the incessant baking of banana bread and the Zoom meetings, why not help support a local worthy cause?

Virtual volunteering is the modern way to lend your support to a project or initiative in need of a helping hand.

Andy Hadfield is the CEO at Forgood.co.za, an online platform that connects people who want to make a difference to causes that need their help.

Essentially we're a marketplace. We have 416 NPOs...from across the country...and they post exactly what they need...then we expose those needs to the public. Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za

He says organisations affected by coronavirus have been coming up with ways people can help, at the click of a button.

What we've seen over the past three or four weeks has been this explosion in things you can do over the internet. Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za

There's a lot of corona relief projects that you can fund. Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za

Hadfield says the requests are as varied as the organisations themselves.

Everything from writing a marketing strategy, helping audit financial statements, doing WordPress training, assistance with HR contents, updating websites and even a home exercise plan for families. Andy Hadfield, CEO - Forgood.co.za

Click below to find out how you can get involved: