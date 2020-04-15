Nurses scared to go to work because of lack of protective gear says union

Nursing union Denosa (Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) says its many members are scared to go to work because they aren't being given equipment to protect them against coronavirus.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Mandla Shabangu spoke to the Midday Report on Wednesday after a second hospital in the province closed its doors following a confirmed case of the virus.

The Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban closed its emergency department and halted new admissions after tracing the exposure to a patient.

They do have a positive case of Covid-19 but they are not declaring numbers to us, but they are not declaring how many patients have been affected. Mandla Shabangu, KZN Provincial Secretary - Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa

Shabangu says the union is growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of its members, who he says are not being given the equipment to protect themselves:

What we are worried about is these consistent infections of healthcare workers... Mandla Shabangu, KZN Provincial Secretary - Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa

There is a sort of negligence somewhere from their employer... Mandla Shabangu, KZN Provincial Secretary - Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa

Shabangu says Denosa members are scared:

They are not scared of being professional, they are scared of the working conditions they are under because they are not being protected in executing their duties. Mandla Shabangu, KZN Provincial Secretary - Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa

Meanwhile, in Gauteng 12 staff have tested positive for the virus at Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton.

We can't say with 100% certainly say how the staff member contracted the virus. Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa

Smuts says the hospital has implemented rigorous precautionary measures to limit the spreading of the virus.

Access control, restricting visiting hours, supplying masks and stringent measures social distancing hand washing. Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa

Smuts says patients who may have been in contact with the affected staff will have been contacted by the hospital.

The staff member was identified on the 7th April when the test came back as positive...if you were in contact with that staff member you will have been contacted. Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa

