Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:31
ethics of snitching
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
No Items to show
'Medicine is about hypothesis' - Tim Noakes defends stance on Covid-19 treatment

15 April 2020 2:21 PM
by
Tags:
Tim Noakes
Treatment
COVID-19
social distancing
Professor Time Noakes
Professor Tim Noakes has defended his controversial remarks about Covid-19 treatment options made in a recent radio interview.

Noakes was interviewed on Cape Town community radio station CCFM when he claimed that the novel coronavirus has been treated incorrectly in some cases.

In the CCFM interview, Noakes incorrectly describes Covid-19 as a DNA virus. He has admitted that he was wrong. Covid-19 is an RNA virus.

In an article written by GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen, Noakes has been criticised for making false and dangerously misleading statements.

He has been slammed for suggesting that hydroxychloroquine could be used as a treatment for the virus, while clinical trials and studies are still underway and inconclusive.

But the professor says this not the first time he has been attacked by for his medical opinions.

He argues that this is not a typical acute respiratory distress syndrome and that ventilation treatment may be doing harm.

Noakes maintains that other Covid-19 treatment options should be investigated, as there are two forms of the respiratory condition.

While he apologises for creating any confusion, he has challenged what he calls "censorship" and says he has been on the receiving end of public agendas "to destroy him".

[Nathan Geffen] has got an agenda. He's not a doctor. He's not a medical scientist.

Professor Tim Noakes

I was wrong, the virus is an RNA virus. Secondly, I never said it was being treated [incorectly], I said there are two forms of the respiratory condition.

Professor Tim Noakes

Hydroxychloroquine is being used and it is being tested. Maybe we don't have the final answers, but to say that what I said is dangerous is absolutely wrong... it's part of a bigger agenda.

Professor Tim Noakes

If we continue to ventilate people that shouldn't be ventilated, we are harming them.

Professor Tim Noakes

Medicine is about hypothesis.

Professor Tim Noakes

Meanwhile, Prof Wolfgang Preiser, an expert in virology at Stellenbosch University, says scientific processes must take their course in terms of peer-review and research on Covid-19.

He says papers and studies on virus are flooding in, but they need to be scrutinised and proven.

Prof Preiser says it is plausible that hydroxychloroquine could be used to combat Covid-19.

There is a lot of information out there. One has to be very careful... of how much of it is plausible.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, an expert in virology - Stellenbosch University

One thing that is absolutely plausible is chloroquine... It's wonderful.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, an expert in virology - Stellenbosch University

There is some evidence that is is helpful. Others have not found much evidence for that. It may come down to different groups of patients, different ways of using it, different doses and different time points in the illness.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, an expert in virology - Stellenbosch University

Let's wait for the proper scientific process to unfold. In the end, we will know much better what helps and what doesn't help.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, an expert in virology - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


