Govt reneges on public service wage agreement

15 April 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
public service wage bill
Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations.

The public sector union, Public Service Association expected wage hikes to come into play on Wednesday as per the 2018 wage agreement.

It has been a thorny issue for some time with the union threatening to take government to court in early April, but at the time, the government said it remained committed to the wage agreement but was working out how to implement it.

But no wage increases have occurred and Clement Manyatela talks to Cosatu's first deputy president Mike Shingange on The Midday Report about government reneging on the 2018 wage agreement.

We have now officially declared a dispute.

Mike Shingange, First deputy president - Cosatu

Government made a revised offer of a 4.4% pay increase for some levels of workers but the union rejected it.

Manyathela asked Shingange if it might not have been wise to consider the new offer as the country would be hard-pressed to raise salaries during the Covid-19 crisis.

We did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations.

Mike Shingange, First deputy president - Cosatu

It was a multi-term agreement signed in 2018.

Mike Shingange, First deputy president - Cosatu

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


15 April 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
public service wage bill

