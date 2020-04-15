'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

The price of a litre of petrol could fall by R1.89 per litre in May - the second consecutive month of record price drops, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

The AA expects diesel to be R1.17 cheaper per litre while it expects the price of illuminating paraffin to decrease by R1.88 per litre.

Globally destructive economic instability has pushed fuel prices into drastic retreat… South Africa is probably set for a second month of record fuel price drops… Automobile Association (AA)

The forecast may change depending on international oil prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate.

It’s likely that fuel prices will be around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it, according to the AA.